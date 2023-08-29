231 get job letters at Rozgar Mela

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 28

In the eighth tranche of the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits through video conferencing. They were bestowed with the title of “Amrit Rakshak”.

In Mohali, the event was organised at the Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER), Mohali. Held under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the programme saw the conferral of offer of appointment letters to 231 youths in Mohali by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. Out of these, 134 were appointed in the Border Security Force, 17 in ITBP, 30 in CISF, 47 in CRPF and three in Assam Rifles.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said, “The drive was initiated by various Central ministries and departments to fill vacancies, channeling the energy and talent of the youth. The Rozgar Mela, a significant milestone in this journey, aims to extend its embrace to 10 lakh individuals by the culmination of 2023.”

PV Rama Sastry, Special DG, BSF, Western Command, offered insights into the pivotal role of the force in border security and civil assistance, highlighting the critical nature of the Western Command’s responsibilities.

During his visit to the BSF campus in Lakhnaur, Thakur engaged with sportspersons from the BSF wrestling, handball, and bodybuilding teams. He garnered valuable perspectives for policy enhancement.

