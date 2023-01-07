233 more EWS seats in Chandigarh for new session

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 6

For the first time, the share of economically weaker section (EWS) seats in private schools has increased to over 900 seats for the academic session 2023-2024.

This year, the UT Education Department is conducting EWS admissions through the online portal to bring transparency in the process. The admission will be conducted through computerised lottery/draw of lots. As many as 1,296 EWS applicants have registered with unaided schools. The last date for filling applications online is January 31.

In Chandigarh, there are 59 private schools that ought to reserve 25 per cent seats. The remaining 16 schools with a minority status have to reserve only 15 per cent EWS seats.

The previous trend shows that the private schools had failed to fill all EWS seats, due to which the department had to advertise the vacant seats every session.

Director of School Education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We are implementing the Right to Education (RTE) Act in letter and in spirit and having a stern view of its implementation in private schools. A number of schools were not keeping the seats reserved for the EWS category. We have ensured that the schools rightfully reserve the seats mandated either under the RTE Act or land allotment norms of Chandigarh.”

Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, provides for admission to children belonging to disadvantaged groups (DG) and EWS in private unaided schools to the extent of, at least, 25 per cent of the strength of Class I or below.

However, the 16 minority schools have to reserve 15 per cent seats at the entry level as obligated under norms for land allotment to educational institutions in Chandigarh.