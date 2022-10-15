24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

Twentyfour outsiders were rounded up from hostels of Panjab University (PU) during a search operation carried out by the police in the wee hours today.

Police teams simultaneously raided boys’ hostel No. 1, 2 and 3 to nab outsiders staying illegally in the hostels.

The youths detained by the police were taken to the police post and let off after verification. “All outsiders were let off after verification. The hostel authorities were also informed about the rooms, from which they were detained,” said DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh.

The search in girl’s hostels No. 2 and 7 was carried out by women constables.

“We will continue with such surprise inspections of the hostels till the elections, to restrict the entry of outsiders to the campus,” the DSP added.

Meanwhile, vehicles entering the PU campus were also searched by the police.

Erring students to be penalised

The PU authorities announced that the hostellers who let outsiders reside in their respective rooms will be penalised as per rules and regulations. Wardens have been asked to submit a detailed report in this regard.