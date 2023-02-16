24-year-old crushed under lift at Hyatt Centric in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

A 24-year-old worker was crushed to death under a lift at a Sector 17 hotel here today.

In a complaint to the police, Anil Kumar Pathania, security manager, Hyatt Centric, claimed Dhanas resident Gurmeet, who was hired to clean glass windows and surfaces, entered the shaft area as the lift came down, trapping him under it.

The victim was rescued and taken to a private hospital in Sector 8, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The case had been registered against an unidentified person. “During investigation we will establish as to whose negligence led to the mishap,” said a police official. The statements of hotel staff will also be recorded during the probe.