24-year-old hangs self in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 8

A 24-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Phase 2 here this afternoon. He has been identified as Devkarn Kapoor.

After receiving information, a police team, led by SHO Sumit Mor, reached the site and shifted the body to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

Members of Devkarn’s family told the police that he had lunch in the afternoon and went to his room. When they called him for some work, there was no response from him. They went to the room and found Devkarn hanging from the ceiling fan. They took him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

DSP City-1 Harinder Singh Mann said the police did not find any suicide note from Devkarn’s room. The police have registered a case under Section 174, CrPC.

