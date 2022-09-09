24-yr-old killed in hit & run

Tribune News Service

Mohali: In a case of hit-and-run, 24-year-old Khuda Lahora Colony resident Dev Singh was killed after his bicycle was hit by a speeding motorcycle near Air Force Station, Mullanpur, on Wednesday night. Victim’s friend Dinesh Rawat claimed he along with Dev, who worked as a helper at a Naya Gaon hotel, were returning from work around 11.30 pm when a speeding motorcycle hit Dev’s bicycle from the rear and sped away. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station.