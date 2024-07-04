24x7 control room to keep tabs on Sukhna Lake water level

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

With the onset of monsoon, the UT Engineering Department has established a 24x7 control room at Regulatory End of Sukhna Lake to regularly monitor the water level so as to have smooth flow of discharge downstream.

The control room (0172-2991109) will also coordinate with the Deputy Commissioners of Chandigarh and Mohali to have proper communication during opening of flood gates in case of release of excess discharge from the lake during monsoon.

To ensure minimum inconvenience to general public and maintain the regular supply of electricity, the department has taken preventive steps. The required pruning of trees falling along 33/11KV distribution lines has been done to avoid disruption of supply during monsoon season. The department has also set up Citizen Facilitation Centre with phone number 0172-4639999 to attend to complaints regarding waterlogging, felling of trees and electricity supply.

Gullies along major roads falling under the jurisdiction of the department have been cleaned to maintain regular flow of rainwater. In addition, the whole city has been divided into four zones and a dedicated team has been formed to carry out the field job in case of requirement.

