25 boxes of illegal liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have registered two cases under the Excise Act for illegal possession of liquor. An SUV driver escaped after abandoning his vehicle that had 11 boxes of countrymade liquor at the back of a wine shop in Sector 20. The police said the suspect escaped after they reached the spot on getting a tip-off on illegal liquor. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. In another incident, the crime branch arrested Vikas Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, with 14 boxes of countrymade liquor. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Man stabbed at Sec 22 parking

Chandigarh: A man was stabbed by two persons in the parking lot of the mobile market, Sector 22. Deepak Thapa (24), a resident of Sector 38 (West), alleged that Lucky, a Maloya resident and an unidentified person, stabbed him. He was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The police have registered a case at the Sector 17 police station and started investigation. TNS

St Xavier's team win in swimming

Chandigarh: Swimmers of St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, won a rich haul of medals in the ICSE Inter-School Swimming Competition. Harshbir Singh claimed a gold medal each in 25m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events. Prabhnoor claimed a silver each in 25m butterfly and 25m breaststroke events. He won bronze medal in the 50m backstroke event. Garv won bronze in 25m breaststroke, while Akhil claimed bronze in 100m freestyle. Rupam Kaur got bronze medal in 50m freestyle. Dr Ivornine Castellas, principal, congratulated performers. TNS

Sports kits given to young players

Chandigarh: City-based Aryan Mann Foundation donated sports kits to talented young players (girls & boys) of hockey, baseball and football. Students from Government Schools of Sector 15, Panjab University Hockey Academy and Khuda Lahora were handed over kits. To strengthen the sporting legacy, the foundation invited Arjuna Awardee Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker. She spoke about her experiences and motivated youngsters to work hard to achieve greater success.