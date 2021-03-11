25 contract virus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 25 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 136. While there was no fresh fatality, 20 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

10 cases surface in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Ten fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 44,406 in the district. However, no new fatality due to the virus was reported on Thursday. Of the 44,406 cases reported so far, 43,953 patients have already been cured of the disease. There are 39 active cases. The virus has claimed 414 lives in the district. —TNS

13 more infected in Mohali district

Mohali: Thirteen persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 96,104, while five patients were cured of the disease in the district. No new fatality was reported till Wednesday evening. There are 59 active cases in the district. Meanwhile, a total of 20,55,970 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date.