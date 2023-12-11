25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Twentyfive days after 24-year-old Harmeet Kaur was administered an injection by an imposter at the PGI here, the victim succumbed to her critical condition at 7 pm today.

Harmeet was admitted to the PGI on November 7 after being referred from an outside hospital. At the time of admission, she was suffering from an acute kidney injury, absent urine output and multi-organ dysfunction stemming from complications during delivery on November 4, including excessive bleeding (PPH) and severe infection (puerperal sepsis). Despite having undergone dialysis prior to her referral, her condition remained precarious.

Upon arrival at the PGI, efforts were made to control her bleeding. She was transferred to the Advanced Trauma Centre ICU on November 16 due to a poor prognosis.

According to the PGI authorities, the injection administered to her by an imposter exacerbated her critical condition, necessitating life support and close monitoring by doctors.

Despite efforts of the medical team, Harmeet’s health continued to deteriorate, ultimately resulting in her demise. Her mortal remains have been moved to the hospital’s mortuary, pending medico-legal formalities to be conducted by the police before being handed over to her next of kin.

On the night of November 15, an unidentified person entered the Gynaecology Ward of the PGI, claiming to be sent by a doctor, and administered a concoction of insecticide, sanitiser and sleeping pills to Harmeet. The suspect fled the scene but was clicked by the victim’s sister-in-law, Jatinder Kaur, with her phone. Harmeet’s condition deteriorated and a complaint was lodged. A case was registered under Section 308 of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station.

Later, four persons, including the victim’s brother Jasmeet Singh, distant relative Buta Singh and hospital attendants Mandeep Singh and Jaspreet Kaur, were arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile, with the victim’s demise, the police are set to add Section 302 of the IPC (attempt to murder) to the case.

