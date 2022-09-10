25 from Chandigarh tricity to attend Kashmir Women Rally

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

A group of 25 women from the tricity will take part in Kashmir Women Rally to be organised by the Army in Kashmir on September 11.

These women will ride along with Kashmiri damsels in a show of solidarity towards them. The rally will take off from Shauqat Stadium in Baramulla and conclude at Kaman Aman Setu in Uri on the Line of Control after covering a distance of 75 km.

City Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon today felicitated members of the cycling group, ‘Cyclegiri’, from Chandigarh.

The group, which is working to promote cycling since 2017, took on the initiative to bring women from Chandigarh on one platform to participate in a rally for women empowerment in Kashmir.

#Baramulla #kashmir