25 Chandigarh students participate in 'Freedom Run'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

As many as 25 students participated in the second edition of the “Freedom Run”. The students represented NMIMS Schools — School of Commerce, School of Law and School of Engineering, Technology and Management.

The race was divided into three categories– 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. The winners and participants of all three events were awarded with certificates and medals. The students thoroughly enjoyed the marathon, which inculcated a sense of pride and self-discovery in them.