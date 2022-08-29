25 Chandigarh students participate in 'Freedom Run'

Chandigarh, August 28
As many as 25 students participated in the second edition of the “Freedom Run”. The students represented NMIMS Schools — School of Commerce, School of Law and School of Engineering, Technology and Management.
The race was divided into three categories– 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. The winners and participants of all three events were awarded with certificates and medals. The students thoroughly enjoyed the marathon, which inculcated a sense of pride and self-discovery in them.
