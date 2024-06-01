25 students rescued as fire breaks out in Panchkula coaching centre

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 31

Around 25 students had a harrowing time after a fire broke out at a coaching institute in Sector16 here today. The students and others were evacuated from the top floor of the building by the firefighters.

The incident took place at a skill centre in Sector 16. Fire officials said the fire was caused by short circuit in an electric panel on the stairs, which blocked the access to the top floor where the students were taking classes. A fire official said the department received the fire call around 12 noon.

District Fire Officer Tarsem Rana said a team from the Fire Department reached the spot. “As it was difficult to reach the top floor, we used a ladder to evacuate the students. All 20-25 students were safely evacuated. The flames were also doused within 30 minutes upon reaching the site. Three fire engines were pressed into service,” he said.

Rana said the building owners were running the institute without fire NOC. “We will issue them a notice under the Fire Safety Act 2022. We will also check other buildings being used for coaching and institutional purposes and issue notices to defaulters,” he added.

