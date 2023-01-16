Caught on CCTV: 25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

A 25-year-old woman was hit by a rashly driven SUV, while she was feeding stray dog near Furniture Market, Sector 53, on Saturday night.

Victim has been identified as Tejaswita Kaushal, a resident of Sector 51.

Victim Tejaswita Kaushal.

चंडीगढ़ में एक डॉग लवर बेज़ुबान पशुओं को खाना खिला रही थी तभी Wrong Side से आ रही एक तेज़ रफ़्तार गाड़ी ने उसे टक्कर मारी। लड़की का इलाज चल रहा है। बच्ची नेक काम कर रही थी, भगवान से उसके लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। क्या वो गाड़ी वाला नशे में था ? @DgpChdPolice सख़्त कार्यवाही कीजिए pic.twitter.com/KWQASY9FqZ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023

The incident that took place at 11.39 pm was caught on the CCTV camera installed near the spot. In the video, the victim can be seen feeding a stray dog when a speeding Thar hit her and sped away from the spot. The victim got tossed on to the roadside.

She was later rushed to the hospital and discharged after treatment.

Police meanwhile have initiated an investigation. “Efforts are being made to identify the vehicle involved in the accident,” said a police official.

Sources said that the victim is a dog lover and she has been feeding stray dogs from quite some time.