250-kg lahan recovered from Dera Bassi village

Mohali, January 5

The Excise Department, Mohali, in a joint operation with the Dera Bassi police, recovered 250-kg lahan from Behera village in Dera Bassi here today.

Varun Roojam, Excise Commissioner, Punjab, said the teams busted the illicit liquor brewing racket and recovered 250 kgs of lahan during a massive search operation, which was launched at 6.30 am by three teams in Behera village, Dera Bassi, and its surrounding areas.

He said four sniffer dogs were pressed into service by the Excise Department. During the search operation, five drums of 20 kg each and three drums of 50 kg each were recovered. Two separate FIRs have been lodged at the Dera Bassi police station.

Roojam said under the supervision of Paramjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner (Excise), Patiala Zone, three teams were constituted by Shivani Gupta, Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Ropar Range, to check illicit brewing from ‘lahan’. The operation was led by Ashok Chalotra, Excise Officer, Mohali. Excise inspectors Sandeep Shahi, Surjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh participated in it along with police personnel.

Sharing the details of the operation, Ashok Chalotra said the department had a tip-off that lahan was stored in Behera village. Sniffer dogs led the teams to the place where drums were buried and the illicit liquor haul was dug out. — TNS

