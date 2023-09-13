250 take part in cycle rally

National Service Scheme (NSS), Panjab University, organised a cycle rally as per the call of Centre's Department of Youth Affairs and subsequent direction of the State NSS cell, UT Chandigarh. The event was organised under the leadership of Dr Parveen Goyal, programme coordinator, NSS, PU. The rally with 250 volunteers was flagged off by Prof Renu Vig, vice chancellor.

Awareness drive on e-waste

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of Panjab University organised one-day awareness workshop on e-waste management and recycling at the ICSSR. The workshop was an effort to combat the growing global issue of e-waste and to show the university’s commitment towards e-waste management and recycling practices.

75 attend Seminar on scholarship

The Department of Botany, Panjab University, in association with Buddy4Study organised a seminar on Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2023-24. Around 75 undergraduate/postgraduate students of the department participated.

NAAC team at GGDSD College

NAAC team members at GGDSD College, Sector 32.

A NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) team reached GGDSD College, Sector 32, on Tuesday for assessment and verification purposes. Dr MD Lawrence, vice chancellor, PA Inamdar University, Pune, is the chairperson of NAAC team sent by UGC for a two-day visit. The two members are Dr Manukonda Rabindranath, dean, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University; and Dr Ravindra Kumar of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College.

