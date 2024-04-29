258 more liquor bottles seized in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 28
In adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, the Excise and Taxation Department has maintained its relentless pursuit against illegal sale of liquor.
Over the course of the past week, the departmental officers has conducted rigorous inspections, resulting in confiscation of 258 bottles valued at Rs 88,000.
The seized liquor comprises both foreign and domestic varieties.
Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rupesh Kumar reiterated the department’s unwavering stance on enforcing the Excise Policy and the Excise Act of 1914, along with its associated regulations.
He emphasised that stringent vigilance measures would continue.
