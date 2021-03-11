26 Chandigarh cops get DGP's Commendation Disc

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

A total of 26 police personnel were today given the Director General Police’s (DGP) Commendation Disc Award, which has been introduced in the Chandigarh police for the first time, during the “Har Ghar Tiranga” event organised at the Urban Park, Sector 17.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion. The UT Administrator, on the occasion, announced that the Urban Park will now be called as the Tiranga Park, where a tall Tiranga will be unfurled forever.

UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Traffic and Security) Manisha Choudhary, SSP (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena, DSPs Charanjit Singh, Palak Goel and Gurjeet Kaur and Inspectors Devinder Singh and Reevan Yadav were awarded the gold disc.

Silver disc was awarded to DSP Gurmukh Singh, Inspector Usha Rani, Sub-Inspectors Chandermukhi, Rakesh Rasila, Daljeet Singh, Neeraj, Sudesh Kumar, Sundri and ASI Holinder Singh and Constable Papita.

Meanwhile, ASI Jaswinder Kaur and Maninder, Head Constable Rajesh Kumar, Manish Kumar, Senior Constable Mukesh Kumar, Constable Kuldeep Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, were awarded the bronze disc.

The piping ceremony of the Chandigarh Home Guard was also held. A total of 53 Home Guards were decorated and appointment letters were issued to 10 new recruits on compassionate ground at the ceremony.

