270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

As many as 270 on-the-spot challans were issued for traffic violations here on Holi. Eightyfive persons were challaned for riding without helmet and seven for triple riding. Twentythree vehicles were impounded.

Special nakas were also held for e-surveillance and enforcement. Speed-radar teams were also deployed at various places to keep an eye on speed-limit violators.

Drunk drivers were handed over to the local police for a medical examination. As many as 24 special nakas were set up at prominent locations in the city to curb rash and drunken driving. Around 350 traffic police officials were deployed for special traffic arrangements under the supervision of the SSP (Traffic) and DSPs. —

