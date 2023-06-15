28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 14

An alarming trend regarding mistreatment of city’s older women has come to the fore with a survey suggesting 28% of them having experienced physical abuse at some point. Another 44% have been found to have faced disrespect and 35% verbal abuse.

The findings have been made in a Helpage India survey, which interviewed 280 women in the city. The report was released by Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur today.

As per the study, the main perpetrators of the abuse were sons (33%) and other relatives (33%), which was more troubling as it denoted the abuse extended beyond the immediate family circle. The share of daughters-in-law in the abuse was 20%.

“It is a stark reality that women, as they grow older, tend to become neglected. Their needs are often overlooked and contributions go unrecognised. There is an urgent need to raise awareness,” says Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.

In the study, it was found that most of the older women did not report abuse due to varied reasons. While 18% did so out of “fear of retaliation or further abuse”, 17% were not aware of the resources available. Another 20% felt their concerns would not be taken seriously.

Besides, 25% older women lacked awareness on redress mechanisms available to them, with only 3% being aware of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. As many as 98% older women were not aware of any government welfare schemes.

Their social status only further added to their woes, with 7% of older women stating to have faced discrimination due to their gender, while 17% faced social discrimination due to their marital status i.e. widowed.

In terms of digital inclusion, older women lagged far behind. On the economic front, 33% of them did not feel financially secure. Of the 67% who did feel secure, 76% were dependent on their children for finances.

As many as 69% older women in the city didn’t own any assets, while 76% lacked savings.

