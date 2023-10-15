284 awarded degrees at NIPER convocation

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 14

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, held its 14th convocation today at its Convention Centre. A total of 284 candidates received degrees during the convocation. All degree recipients were in Indian attire.

Prof Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER, delivered the welcome address. He congratulated all graduating students, their family members and the faculty members of the institute who cared for them and supported them during their NIPER Journey. He mentioned that NIPER ran 14 courses in various disciplines of pharmaceutical sciences, technology, practice and management. He mentioned about the MTech course on Biopharmaceuticals, which had been started during the current year, and about the Master-PhD programme in all disciplines running from the past academic year. He said the institute continued to remain among the top institutes within the country in terms of research indicators such average impact factor, H-Index and citations per faculty. He also mentioned about the QS World Ranking 2023 where NIPER (SAS Nagar) was ranked first in the country and 7th in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category.

Professor Panda said 11 of the faculty members had been listed among the world’s top 2% scientists in addition to the five of former faculty colleagues. He thanked Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare Mansukhbhai Mandaviya and S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and other officials who supported in the launch of the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme.

It was followed by the convocation address by the Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Founder and Managing Director, Granules India Limited, Hyderabad, Telangana. He said, “We are now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $3.5 trillion and will become the 3rd largest in a short time.” He said India was set for a massive transformation. India is home to more than 100 unicorns, is the third-largest start-up hub and its space sector’s achievements are being celebrated the world over. By 2047, when India turns 100, it will be among the developed countries, he said.

Rahul, MS (Pharm) Biotechnology, and Bhavika, MBA (Pharm), received gold medals.

#Mohali #National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research NIPER