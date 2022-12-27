29 appeals pending before VAT Tribunal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Despite the implementation of e-office module, the pendency remained high in various high offices of the UT Administration.

Information obtained under the RTI Act has revealed that 29 appeals related to value added tax (VAT) were pending before the Chairman, VAT Tribunal-cum-UT Adviser.

“In the past two years, only two cases related to the pre-GST regime have been disposed of by the tribunal,” said RTI activist RK Garg, adding that at such a pace, it would take years to dispose of the 29 cases.

Further, as many as 289 cases/appeals are pending before the Finance Secretary, who is designated as Chief Administrator to whom appeals against orders of the Estate Office are filed.

“Needless to say that only yesterday, an appeal filed in 2011 was decided after more than 11 years,” added Garg.

In the past two year, 197 appeals were disposed of by the Finance Secretary-cum-Chief Administrator.