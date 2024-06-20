291 graduate at IISER convocation in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

168 BS-MS, 4 MS, 9 BS, and 110 PhD degrees were awarded in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Humanities and Social Sciences during the 13th convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research on Wednesday. Five out of 110 PhD graduates were enrolled in the integrated PhD programme of the institute and received their MS degree along with a PhD. The total number of students graduating from this convocation is 291.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Professor Ashutosh Sharma, a pioneer in nanotechnology who is currently the President of the Indian National Science Academy and former Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Science and Technology.

The convocation function was presided over by Dr JS Yadav, Chairperson, Board of Governors of the Institute, and the former Director of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad.

