2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 2

While the demand for corneal transplants is surging, the supply of donor corneas remains alarmingly low. At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, 2,500 patients are anxiously waiting for their turn to undergo corneal transplant, but the hospital receives only between 400 and 500 corneas annually.

Timely Retrieval The ideal time frame for cornea retrieval is within four or six hours after a person passes away. This is because corneas are sensitive and need to be preserved promptly to ensure their viability for transplant.

According to Dr SS Pandav, Head of Ophthalmology, PGIMER, corneal blindness has emerged as a significant healthcare challenge in India. While approximately 1.2 million individuals are currently affected by this condition, the annual transplant count in country ranges between 25,000 and 30,000. Corneal blindness, a condition where the cornea — the clear front part of the eye — becomes damaged or opaque, can severely impair one’s vision or even lead to total blindness.

One ray of hope for those afflicted by corneal blindness is corneal transplant, a procedure that can restore vision in many cases. However, there lies a significant challenge — the discrepancy between the number of patients in need and the availability of donor corneas.

Experts have pointed to various factors behind this crisis, including a lack of awareness about corneal donation, inefficient procurement and distribution system, and cultural barriers that discourage organ donation. In sync with the nation’s observance of the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight, a campaign has commenced at the PGIMER here. The fortnight is annually observed by the Government of India, calling upon healthcare institutions and stakeholders to create public awareness about eye donation and inspire individuals to pledge their eyes. This event has been successfully running since 1985.

#PGI Chandigarh