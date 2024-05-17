2nd randomisation of polling staff conducted

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

The district administration today conducted the second randomisation to deploy polling staff for the General Election in the presence of General Observers Hira Lal (Anandpur Sahib) and Om Parkas Bakoria (Patiala), DC Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Garg.

The randomisation was held for deployment of 4,368 employees who have been assigned stations. There would be 1,092 polling parties, including nearly 20% additional against 905 booths in all. The district has 34 booths of Chamkaur Sahib, 44 of Rajpura and two of Ghanaur besides 825 of Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi constituencies.

Jain said the final randomisation would be held at constituency level to allocate the booths to polling parties.

Meanwhile, General Observer Hira Lal reviewed the SVEEP activities here today. He said as voting percentage was declining, it would be a big challenge for them to increase the polling percentage in the district.

