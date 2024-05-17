2nd randomisation of polling staff conducted

Mohali, May 16
The district administration today conducted the second randomisation to deploy polling staff for the General Election in the presence of General Observers Hira Lal (Anandpur Sahib) and Om Parkas Bakoria (Patiala), DC Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Garg.
The randomisation was held for deployment of 4,368 employees who have been assigned stations. There would be 1,092 polling parties, including nearly 20% additional against 905 booths in all. The district has 34 booths of Chamkaur Sahib, 44 of Rajpura and two of Ghanaur besides 825 of Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi constituencies.
Jain said the final randomisation would be held at constituency level to allocate the booths to polling parties.
Meanwhile, General Observer Hira Lal reviewed the SVEEP activities here today. He said as voting percentage was declining, it would be a big challenge for them to increase the polling percentage in the district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday