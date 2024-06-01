3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

A total of 3272 foot soldiers of democracy departed from the three dispatch centres of the district today by the respective Assistant Returning Officers, said District Election Officer Aashika Jain on Friday evening.

CISF personnel get ready for election duty. Tribune Photos: Vicky

She said they departed from the dispatch centres set up at the Sports Complex at Sector 78, the Government Polytechnic at Khuni Majra and Dera Bassi Government College. The District Election Officer visited the dispatch centres to interact with the polling personnel and boost their morale. She said all the requisite arrangements have been made by the administration at polling booths, such as accommodation, food, fans and coolers, and sweet and cold water, among others, to save voters from the scorching heat.

The DEO said about 8,12,593 voters are set to exercise their franchise in the district tomorrow, and during its two-and-a-half-month voter awareness SVEEP activities, the District Administration has urged them to go to the polling booths on June 1. She said the district has about 70 per cent women and 30 per cent male employees at the polling booths. She added that the district has two supermodel booths, 30 model booths, and three each pink, PwD and youth booths, adding that there are some green booths in the district too.

The DEO Jain said polling would begin at 7 am at 818 booths in 485 locations, adding that it would continue till 6 pm. She said the district has 89 vulnerable or critical booths in 33 locations that would be manned by paramilitary personnel. She added that apart from that, CCTV cameras and micro observers would also keep a close watch on these booths. The DEO said all 818 booths have been equipped with a webcasting facility to check real-time polling at a centralised control room.

The DEO said all the booths have been mapped, along with nearby government hospitals, to rush the heat-affected people. She added that about 4,000 security personnel have been deputed to booths, nakas, and patrols in the district for round-the-clock vigil. She said all the GOs (SPs and DSPs) and police station and chowki incharges would be in the field to ensure free, fair and transparent polling tomorrow.

