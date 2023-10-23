3,500 take part in 4-day CBSE skating tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The four-day CBSE North Zone II Skating Championship concluded at St Soldier School, Mohali. At the closing ceremony, Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, Chandigarh, was the chief guest along with Vineet Verma, president, Vypar Mandal wing of AAP.

Principal Anjli Sharma lauded the technique, agility and control on speed and remarkable balance showcased by skaters. Intricate footwork, graceful poses and vibrant energy was exhibited through Bharatnatyam and classical dance performances by young artistes and dancing diva Lavisha.

A soulful rendition of a song highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship. The prize distribution ceremony was held at school auditorium.

The chief guest congratulated the winners and applauded the participation by more than 3,500 contestants. A vote of thanks to all officials and sports faculty was proposed. The event ended with the singing of the National Anthem.

#CBSE #Mohali