3 AAP MLAs meet senior officials of Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 26

All three newly elected AAP MLAs today held a meeting with senior officers of the Mohali district administration. They reviewed the progress of development works being carried out by various departments in the district.

‘Address problems of people on priority’ The meeting was presided over by Kulwant Singh, MLA from the Mohali constituency, Anmol Gagan Mann, MLA from the Kharar constituency, and Kuljit Singh Randhawa, MLA from the Dera Bassi constituency. The trio directed the authorities to be punctual and address the problems of people on a priority basis.

Divulging details of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said after the formation of the AAP government in the state, elected MLAs from all three Assembly constituencies of the district held the first meeting with the district administration officials. She said in today’s meeting, a detailed presentation on the progress of development works being carried out in the district by the Rural and Panchayat Department, Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Power Department, Local Government Department, Health Department, GMADA and other departments was given to the MLAs.

MLA Kulwant Singh said there was a lot of resentment among people due to which they voted vigorously for political change. Not only general public, but also government officials, doctors, engineers and other employees have voted for the Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers.

“People will not forgive us if we show any kind of negligence or laxity in resolving their issues,” he said.

Anmol Gagan Mann appealed to the authorities to address the scourge of drugs and land issues. She said the administrative change was not possible without the cooperation of the authorities. There could be several shortcomings in the system. The authorities should bring these shortcomings to their notice so that they could try to overcome these shortcomings.

While addressing the officials, Kuljit Singh Randhawa said the fear of transfer of government officials remained at all times. The officers should get rid of this fear from their minds as all employees were the same and they had infinite capacity to work.

“We all have to work as a family and there is a need to be punctual in the offices and solve the problems of people in a timely manner,” he said.

Vipul Ujjwal, Chief Administrator, GMADA, Komal Mittal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Himashu Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pooja Syal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (UD), Harbans Singh, SDM, Mohali, Abhikesh Gupta, SDM, Kharar, Swati Tiwana, SDM, Dera Bassi, Kamal Kumar Garg, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mohali, and all executive officers and district-level officers of various departments were present in the meeting.