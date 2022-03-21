3 arrested for assaulting senior Punjab and Haryana High Court official, wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Three youths have been arrested by the local police for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting a senior functionary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and his wife outside a bakery in Sector 7.

Sources said the woman had parked her car in front of the bakery on March 18. An Alto car was parked there with four boys sitting in it.

It is alleged that the suspects, identified as Jatin, Anuj, Saurabh and Abhishek, misbehaved and quarrelled with the woman.

The woman informed her husband following which he reached the spot. The suspects then misbehaved with the senior functionary of the High Court and allegedly assaulted him.

One of the suspects, Jatin (29), a resident of Sector 28, was nabbed from the spot. The police were informed and a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of IPC was registered at the Sector 26 police station. Later, two more suspects, Abhishek (21) and Saurabh (19), were arrested. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the fourth suspect, a Panchkula resident.