3 arrested for attacking cops

Mohali: The police have arrested three persons for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty after they blocked the main road near the vegetable market in Aerocity on August 19 at around 8 pm. The suspects, identified as Faidan residents Rinku and Mohit Gupta and Zirakpur resident Rajat Sharma, have been booked under Sections 353, 186, 283 and 34 of the IPC at the Sohana police station. Constable Sukhdev Raj, the complainant, reported that some people had obstructed the way by parking their carts on the road. When they were asked to remove them, a heated argument ensued, and it soon escalated into an attack on two cops. The suspects snatched the keys to the officials' vehicle and fled the spot. The suspects were later arrested near Chandigarh.

