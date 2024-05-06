3 arrested for house theft

Chandigarh, May 5
The UT police have arrested three persons in a case of theft. Dhawal Bandwari, a resident of Sector 19, had reported that two iron grills were stolen from his house. During investigation, the police arrested Jatinder (31) and Ankur (24), both residents of Ram Darbar; and Naseen Singh (37), a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...