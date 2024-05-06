3 arrested for house theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The UT police have arrested three persons in a case of theft. Dhawal Bandwari, a resident of Sector 19, had reported that two iron grills were stolen from his house. During investigation, the police arrested Jatinder (31) and Ankur (24), both residents of Ram Darbar; and Naseen Singh (37), a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula.

