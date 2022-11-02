3 arrested for snatching, theft

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

The police have nabbed three youngsters, including a girl, and recovered 13 stolen phones, one scooter with fake registration plates, one airgun and one sharp weapon from them. The main suspect is at large.

The four suspects, who have been identified by the police in the case, are Rajinder Singh, Kirandeep, Gitanjali and Ajay Sharma. They belong to Ludhiana, Patiala and Himachal Pradesh. The gang used to steal and snatch mobile phones from local residents. City Kharar SHO Sunil Kumar said, “A case was registered on October 30 after which investigation was conducted and three suspects arrested. Search is on for the main accused.”