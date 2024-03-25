3 bar owners arrested for serving illegal liquor

Mohali, March 24
In the run-up to the General Election and the implementation of the model code of conduct, three suspects were arrested. The police raided three makeshift restaurants and bar and booked their owners for serving illicit liquor and hookah under the Excise Act in Kharar. Excise officials said a makeshift bar serving beer ‘for sale in Chandigarh’ and hookah was busted in Kharar. They said liquor was also being served without a licence in a restaurant on Landran Road, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard. Excise and Taxation Officer Vikas Bhateja said, “Regular checking of vehicles, restaurants and bars will continue.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support