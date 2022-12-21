3 BHK freehold flat of Chandigarh Housing Board goes for Rs 1.5 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has earned a revenue of Rs 21.81 crore against the total reserve price of Rs 19.04 crore from the sale of 29 units, including 26 residential units on a freehold basis and one each commercial property on a leasehold and a freehold basis.

The CHB had last month invited e-bids for the sale of 74 residential units on a freehold basis and 92 commercial properties on a leasehold basis and one on a freehold basis. However, it managed to sell 26 residential units and only one commercial property on a freehold basis in Sector 51-A, and on a leasehold basis in Sector 38-W during an e-auction held today.

The CHB sold 26 residential units for Rs 20.57 crore against the reserve price of Rs 17.84 crore and one commercial unit on a freehold basis for Rs 87.11 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 85 lakh and the other commercial unit on a leasehold basis for Rs 36.90 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 35.48 lakh.

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 went for Rs 1.50 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.12.crore. Similarly, three other three-bedroom flats in Sector 63 went for Rs 1.47 crore, Rs 1.38 crore and Rs 1.24 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.12 crore. A two-bedroom flat in Sector 51-A went for Rs 1.23 crore against the reserve price of Rs 97.53 lakh. Most of the residential units put up for auction were located in Sectors 63, 51-A, 49 and 38 (West).

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said they had earned Rs 21.81 crore revenue. The remaining properties would be put up for auction again, he added. He said the highest bidder would have to make Rs 25% payment by December 27 to avoid forfeiture of the earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of the board. Having failed to attract buyers to its commercial as well as residential properties offered on a leasehold basis, the CHB had sought permission from the UT Administration to allow conversion of leasehold properties to freehold.

The CHB has to spend a huge amount on the upkeep of unsold units. More than 100 commercial properties are lying vacant with the CHB, some were constructed nearly 40 years ago.

