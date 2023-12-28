3 booked for ‘manhandling’ cops at naka

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Three, including a couple, riding a luxury car have been booked for manhandling and misbehaving with the police at a checkpoint near Sukhna Lake.

According to the police, the complainant, Senior Constable Anil Kumar, reported that he, along with two other cops, had put up a checkpoint near the lake on the night of December 25. He claimed a car approached the checkpoint. However, he let them leave without checking as it was being driven by a woman.

The car returned after a few minutes and the woman started hurling abuses at the cops, the complainant alleged.

He also alleged that two persons, who were later identified as woman’s husband Lavanaya Puri, a Sector 8 resident, and Sunny, a Zirakpur resident, also used abusive language against the police personnel.

The complainant said one of the suspects claimed that he was a chief minister’s son, while another claimed to be a reporter. Constable Amit was pushed by one of the suspects.

A case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station and investigation started.

