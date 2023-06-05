3 booked for serving liquor illegally

Mohali, June 4
The police booked a Kaadi Majra resident Ranvir Singh for illegally running an eatery on Kurali Road by the name of Babe da Dhaba and serving liquor without any license. The Excise Department officials and cops raided the place and found liquor being served to customers who ran away from the spot. The officials have recovered liquor bottles meant for sale in Punjab from the eatery. A case has been registered. Excise officials also raided Black Hole and Cafe near Siswan Dam and booked owners Sanjay Tanwar and Manavmeet Grewal under the Excise Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe
Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...