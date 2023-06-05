3 booked for serving liquor illegally

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

The police booked a Kaadi Majra resident Ranvir Singh for illegally running an eatery on Kurali Road by the name of Babe da Dhaba and serving liquor without any license. The Excise Department officials and cops raided the place and found liquor being served to customers who ran away from the spot. The officials have recovered liquor bottles meant for sale in Punjab from the eatery. A case has been registered. Excise officials also raided Black Hole and Cafe near Siswan Dam and booked owners Sanjay Tanwar and Manavmeet Grewal under the Excise Act.