3 booked on fraud charge in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating two Punjab residents of Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of providing a work visa of Singapore. The complainant, Harjinder Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur district, alleged that Bunty, alias Amandeep, Neelam Kumar, Lokesh Kumar and others, who have their office in Sector 26, cheated him and his friend of Rs. 1.75 lakh to provide a work visa. The suspects have also allegedly cheated around 30 other persons. The police have registered a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

PG resident booked for theft

Chandigarh: A paying guest (PG) in Sector 20 has been booked by the local police for allegedly stealing another PG resident’s purse containing cash and ATM cards and withdrawing Rs. 1.38 lakh from his account. According to the police, the complainant, Mohit Jindal, a resident of Kaithal district, alleged that the suspect, Ajay, who lives in the same PG, allegedly stole his purse containing Rs. 15,000, debit and credit cards, documents and two mobile phones from the almirah. The suspect later withdrew Rs. 1.38 lakh through the debit and credit cards. The police have registered a case. TNS

Unknown dog owner booked

Chandigarh: An unknown pet dog owner was booked after a woman was bitten by the dog. The complainant, a resident of Sector 16, was bitten by the dog near a government school in Sector 16. The police have registered a case. TNS

Two held with 346-gm heroin

Zirakpur: The police arrested two car-borne Noida youths and recovered 346 gm of heroin from them near Adda Jhungian village here on Sunday. The suspects, identified as Abhishek and Monu Singh, have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Zirakpur police station. The police said the youths were caught on suspicion by a patrolling team. TNS

Cyclothon held at Sukhna

Chandigarh: A cyclothon organised by Rayat Bahra University at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday saw a massive participation. The event was organised to mark World Earth Day. CHB Secretary Rakesh Kumar Popli, the chief guest on the occasion, flagged off the event from Sukhna Lake. The cyclists pedalled up to IT Park via Dolphin Chowk and returned to the lake. RBU Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said the objective of the event was to inspire and encourage people of all ages and background to improve their physical and mental health through cycling. The chief guest felicitated the winners.