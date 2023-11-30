3 BRD to mark diamond jubilee tomorrow

Chandigarh, November 29
The Air Force’s No.3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Chandigarh, the country’s largest Russian-origin helicopter maintenance establishment, will be marking its diamond jubilee ceremony on December 1.
A seminar on the theme ‘Skill development towards aviation maintenance for defence and civil MRO’ is also being held at the depot to give an impetus to self-reliance in the field of aviation.
VK Krishna Menon had laid the foundation stone for the depot, which was established on February 1, 1962. The depot has overhauled 1,038 aircraft since then, and it is the only repair depot of the IAF undertaking overhaul of aircraft and aero-engines as well as acting as an equipment depot.
The depot was adjudged the ‘Best Aircraft and Engine BRD’ this year by the Maintenance Command.
