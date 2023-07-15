3 brothers hurt in attack at P'kula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 14

Three brothers were hurt after they were attacked by a group of nearly dozen persons at Buddanpur village here on Thursday night.

Gautam, one of the victims, said his brother was returning home from work when a group of men attacked him. He went incident their home and called his another sibling. The attackers then assaulted both of them too.

Gautam alleged that the attackers were armed with a country-made pistol.

The complainant stated that the assailants, who were infamous for their involvement in snatching and theft incidents, mistook one of the three victims as police informer and assaulted them.

The police said they had initially received reports of gunshots, but doctors later confirmed that no gunshot injuries were sustained by any of the three victims. Investigations were underway to determine the cause of the clash, the police said.

The injured brothers are receiving treatment at the Sector 6 hospital.

