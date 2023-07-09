3 caught drinking in public place

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Nitish Kumar (20) and Kamal (32), both residents of Daria, while they were consuming liquor in a public place, near Guru Nanak Dharam Kanta, on Friday and creating a nuisance. A case under Section 68-1(B) of the Punjab Police Act 2007 and 510 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. Both were later released on bail. A Similar case was registered against Ravinder Singh (27) of Raipur Khurd for consuming liquor near booth No. 12, MW Market, and creating a nuisance. TNS

Youth held with 48 liquor bottles

Chandigarh: The police arrested Raipur Khurd resident Mohit (24) and recovered 48 bottles of illegal countrymade liquor from his possession at Sector 20 on Friday. A case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. Later, he was released on bail. TNS

Three arrested for gambling

Chandigarh: The police arrested Gurwinder Singh of Sector 46, Vikash and Deepak, both residents of Sector 30, while playing gambling and recovered Rs 2,700 from their possession at Mauli Jagran on Friday. A case under Section 13A-3-67 of the Gambling Act has been registered. TNS

Man held for assaulting ASI

Chandigarh: The police arrested Rahul Sindhu, a resident of Urban Estate, Jind, for tearing the uniform of an ASI as well as assaulting him to deter him from discharge of his duty near the Night Food Street, Sector 14, on Friday. A case under Section 332, 353 of the IPC has been registered on a complaint filed by the ASI. TNS

Adviser new chief of softball body

Chandigarh: Dr Dharam Pal, Adviser, has been elected president of the Chandigarh Softball Association. Satish Singla was elected senior vice-president; Dr Sapna Nanda, Harjit Singh, Dr Sanjeev Sharma vice-presidents; Rooplal Sharma general secretary, Sumit Sharma, Satinder Munjal, Kulbhushan Ahuja and Satish Prabhakar joint secretaries; Rajesh Sharma treasurer; and Hardev Singh and Anil Kumar executive members. TNS

Jhanvi maintains lead in shooting

Chandigarh: On the penultimate day of the 48th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship underway at Patiala ki Rao Shooting Ranges, Jhanvi Punia maintained lead in the women's 10m rifle (ISSF) event by scoring 588 points. In the women's 10m rifle (NR) event, Insha Heer continued to lead with 387 points. In men's junior 10m pistol (NR) event, Danish Kumar scored 374 points to claim top position. In men's 25m centre fire (ISSF) event, Amardeep scored 578 points to maintain top position.

SD college pupils get degrees

Chandigarh: Over 60 students were awarded degrees at the convocation of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College. GGDSD College Society president Vaishali Sharma gave away the degrees to the 2020-22 and 2021-23 batch of the PML SD Business School. She disclosed that PML SD School had signed MoUs with leading institutions to ensure its students got the best industry exposure possible. Toppers of both batches were given cash prizes. The toppers of the 2020-22 batch — Aarushi Sharma and Appala Verma — received Rs 40,000 each, while Abhinav Thakur and Kirti Jatyan, who bagged the second and third positions, received Rs 20,000 each. The 2021-23 batch toppers, Amitpal, Akash Arora and Gurleen Kaur were given Rs 20,000 each. TNS