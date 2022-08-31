3 Chandigarh residents fall prey to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Three incidents of cyber fraud were reported from the city with victims losing a total of Rs 10.70 lakh. In one of the incidents, complainant Mohinder Kumar Malhotra, a resident of Sector 38, reported that he had ordered an external hard drive from a website he searched on Google. The complainant paid Rs 799 for the hard drive, but didn’t receive a confirmation message. He further stated that the hard drive was neither delivered to him nor his money was refunded.

The complainant searched for the customer care number and received a message that someone would call him back. The victim then received a call from a fraudster who made him download Any Desk App and asked him to log in to his bank account. However, he refused to do so. The suspect then made him download another application named Auto forward SMS to PC/phone and asked him to operate net banking. Soon the victim received a call from a bank executive who enquired about the transactions of Rs 6.80 lakh. The victim then realised he had been cheated.

In another incident, a woman doctor, who resides in Sector 37 was duped of Rs 3 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an Army personnel.

The complainant stated that she had received a call from some person who asked her if she could hold a medical check-up camp for the wards of Army personnel. The fraudster asked for the consultation fee from the victim and claimed that she would be paid Rs 20,000 for the services. The fraudster claimed that they would pay half of the payment in advance and further made the victim open various online payment platforms through which they managed to siphon off Rs 3 lakh from her account.

Another complaint of cyber fraud was received from a woman resident of Ram Darbar who reported that unidentified person cheated her out of Rs 90,000 on the pretext of providing here with a job.

#cyber crime