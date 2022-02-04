3 Chandigarh residents fall prey to fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Three city residents fell prey to online frauds and lost a total of Rs7.40 lakh.

In one of the incidents, the complainant, Jagbir Singh Dhillon, a retired BSF officer living in Sector 35, reported that some fraudster duped him on the pretext of updating KYC. The victim got a call from a person, who posed as an employee of a telecom company. The suspect told the victim that his KYC needed to be updated or else the SIM card would expire. The suspect made the victim download two applications on mobile phone through which the suspect managed to transfer Rs4.34 lakh from Dhillon’s bank account. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

This is the third such incident reported from the city. Earlier, a Sector 18 resident and a Sector 21 resident had lost Rs10 lakh and Rs9.99 lakh, respectively, in a similar manner.

In another case of cyber fraud, a girl, Nisha Yadav of Sector 3, was duped of Rs1.80 lakh on the pretext of providing her a job. The victim was made to deposit money on various instances. The victim later got suspicious and demanded her money back. However, the suspect then demanded Rs45,000 more to initiate the refund process. Realising that she has been duped, the victim informed the police following which a case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

In another case, Rahul Rawat, a Sector 41 resident, was duped of Rs1.26 lakh by some unknown person. Money was siphoned off from his bank account. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The police have initiated investigation in all these three cases.

