3 contestants for post of CGC president

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 2

Annual general elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will see a triangular contest — a first in the six-decade-old history of the club.

As the CGC goes to the polls on March 20, after a gap of nearly three years, three candidates are seeking election to the top post. A total of 31 members have filed their papers for the 11 posts of the executive committee of the club.

According to the final list, signed by returning officer Brig JS Phoolka, Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby), SPS Ghai (Nippy) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (Lalli) are contesting for the top post.

Sachin Bansal, Harpal Singh Malvai, Anil Gakhar, Jaspal Singh Sekhon, Capt GS Ghuman, Col PS Randhawa, Arun Kumar Verma, Dr GS Kochhar, Kanwarvir Singh Sibia, Amarinder Singh Aulakh, Rajiv Kaila, Gursimran Singh Sethi,Jyoti Singh, Dr Satbir Singh, Harsh Kumar, Jagseer Singh Mann, Amarbir SIngh Lehal, NS Ahluwalia, Harsh Kumar Lakhan Pal, Col AD Singh, JS Toor, Manraj Singh Sohi, Lt Col Karan SIngh Thandi, Shona Singh, Sanjit Singh Bala, Col BS Rangi, Kulwant Singh Bhullar, Col HS Baidwan, Capt Gurdev S Bawa, Dr Roshan Sunkaria and Col SS Gill are contesting for the 11 posts of the executive committee,.

“After the scrutiny of documents and withdrawal, this is the final list. The elections will be held while following the Covid protocol and adhering to club rules,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman of media and medical camps, CGC.

The election will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated later by the president of the club. The club had last witnessed voting in 2018. And due to the Covid pandemic, the presidents were chosen unanimously. As many as 1,800 members of the club have the voting right.

In the past elections, a total of 918 members had exercised their right to vote. The following year, Sandeep Singh Sandhu was unanimously elected for the next term, and owing to the Covid pandemic, he continued on the same post till 2020. Thereafter, Ravibir Singh Grewal was unanimously chosen for the top post in January 2021. On an average, the CGC elections witnessed voting of around 900 to 1,100 members. Meanwhile, the results of the elections will be announced on March 21.