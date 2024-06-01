3 convicted in 2016 case of attempted robbery

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 31

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sunil Kumar, convicted three gang members of the Sampat Nehra gang in a 2016 case of attempted robbery. Those convicted have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Tinu and Joginder Singh alias Joga of Bhiwani, along with Rajinder alias Joker of Hisar. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 each on them.

The police at the Ghaggar Bridge Chowk of Sectors 23 and 24 had nabbed them on February 13, 2016. The police said they had recovered a country-made pistol from Deepak, along with a car, a two-wheeler, and other blunt objects, including a rod, from the possession of the trio.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Panchkula