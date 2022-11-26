3-day Chandigarh Carnival from December 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

After two years, the UT Department of Tourism will organise Chandigarh Carnival from December 2 to 4 at Open Ground opposite Museum & Art Gallery in Sector 10 here.

Detailing about the event, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said during this festival, various fun and flora activities such as setting up of an amusement park, day cultural programmes, including three mega musical nites, would be organised as a part of the celebrations.

Array of events The department will organise morning raga at Botanical Garden on December 3 and at Sukhna Lake on December 4.

A cultural programme will also be organised at New Lake in Sector 42 from 10 am to 5 pm with artistes from various states, including Gujarat, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The carnival parade will be organised from the open ground in front of the Museum &

Art Gallery in Sector 10 to the New Lake, Sector 42.

Kite display on December 3 and a kite competition on December 4 will be held at New Lake, Sector 42.

To spread the venues of the event evenly, the cultural programme would be organised from December 2 to 4 at New Lake, Sector 42, and morning raga on December 3 and 4 at Botanical Garden and Sukhna Lake, respectively, with classical artistes.

The carnival will be held after 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the carnival was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stage will be open for public in which amateur artistes can perform and showcase their talent. This year, the theme of carnival - 2022 is “Apna Shehar Apna Jashan”.

The carnival parade will be organised from Open Ground opposite Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, to New Lake, Sector 42, with 75 dholis.

After Mohali incident, accidental-prone swings such as giant wheel, Columbus boat, break dance, ranger, tower jhulla will not be installed due to the safety of visitors.

Kite display on December 3 and a kite competition on December 4 will be held at New Lake, Sector 42.