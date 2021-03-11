3-day conference at IIT-Ropar

Ropar, May 19
More than 150 research papers were received at the three-day Indian Society of Mechanical Engineering Conference, which began at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Ropar) here today.
Samir V Kamat, Director General - Naval Systems and Material, DRDO, inaugurated the conference. Prateek Kishore, Director, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, (TBRL), DRDO, and SG Deshmukh, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT, Delhi, were the guests of honour.
