3-day conference on water-related issues ends at engineering college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The HYDRO 2022 – 27th intern4ational conference on “Hydraulics, water resources, environmental and coastal engineering” – concluded at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) here today. The event was organised by PEC and Indian Society for Hydraulics (ISH), Pune.

Rajinder Singh, known as the waterman of India, who is working on water-related issues and has been awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award (2001), Jamnalal Bajaj Award (2005), Stockholm Water Prize (2015) and Ahimsa Award (2016), attended the event.

Rajinder while addressing the audience said to solve the global problems related to water and climate change there was a need to go local.

“We need to learn from experiences of local people of our nation, act with realisation and rejuvenate rivers of India. Community sense needs to be awakened with science and engineering to solve water-related issues,” said Rajinder.

He further said, “We need science and engineering that nourishes nature. The need of the hour is to work together for sustainable development.” He congratulated PEC and all committee members for organising an informative conference and creating a platform for people around the country to share ideas to solve the water issues.

The three-day conference had 25 technical sessions and two plenary lectures. Over 500 participants from various IITs, NITs, IISC and reputed institutes attended the event. Around 300 research papers were selected for conference.