3-day cultural fest ‘Jhankar’ at PU from March 20

Chandigarh, March 16

The Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) will organise its annual cultural fest ‘Jhankar’ from March 20 to 22.

More than 50 colleges and universities from across the nation are expected to take part in the event. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was likely to attend the event, said PUCSC president Aayush Khatkar.

Jhankar is being held on the PU campus since 1975. The fest will offer students an opportunity to explore and develop their skills in various academic, cultural and sports events.