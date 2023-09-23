3-day EV expo gets underway in Sec 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

UT Home Secretary-cum-Transport Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav inaugurated a three-day Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicle Expo (REEVE-2023) at the Sector 17 Parade Ground here today.

On the occasion, he emphasised the importance of the green and clean initiatives of the administration.

Modern electric vehicles, including e-bicycles, e-two-wheelers, e-four-wheelers, e-goods carriers, e-trucks and e-buses, and several products related to renewable energy such as solar power plants, solar garden lights, heat pumps, solar traffic lights, solar street lights, etc, are on display at the expo.

Yadav appreciated the efforts made by CREST in promoting EVs and renewable energy by holding awareness programmes and in developing Chandigarh as a model EV city and model solar city.

#Electric Vehicle