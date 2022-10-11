3-day Khushwant Singh Litfest from October 14

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The three-day Khushwant Singh Litfest will start at Kasauli Club from October 14.

The keynote speaker, Amitav Ghosh, will set the tone for the Litfest with a talk on ‘The Climate of Change’. A master storyteller, his theme is 75 years of freedom, as also how humanity faces existential crisis.

The Litfest would, for the first time, extend to the evening of the concluding day. The closing speaker is the first ever Hindi language Booker winner Geetanjali Shree.

Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli bounces back in the post-pandemic era in this edition.

The three-day Litfest will have a distinguished panel of speakers, including Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajmohan Gandhi, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Mallika Sarabhai, Ramesh Inder Singh, Geetanjali Shree, Amitav Ghosh, Bachi Karkaria, Shazia Ilmi, Gul Panag and Muzaffar Ali.

Besides ecology, women’s empowerment and education of the girl child were among Khushwant Singh’s many concerns. The litfest celebrates and brainstorms all these concerns. Entry to the festival is free for all. One can register on kslitfest.com.

